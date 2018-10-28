Detroit Community-Wide Shabbat Solidarity Services Nov. 2-3

Federation sent out an email announcing a special community-wide solidarity weekend in honor of the victims from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Next weekend, Nov. 2-3 , congregations across Jewish Detroit — and throughout the nation — will host a special Shabbat service in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh. Together, we will remember the 11 Jews, killed at a community synagogue one week earlier.

“Help us honor their memory and repudiate the poisonous legacy of anti-Semitism by filling our congregations during Shabbat as a proud and unified community,” states the email.

A list of local congregations can be found here. There is no cost, nor do you need to be a member to attend. Please visit the congregation websites to confirm location and times of Shabbat services.

Watch for additional information on this important event.

ALSO: You can view other related vigils and events happening this week in our community here: Community Vigils and Events in Honor of Victims from the Tree of Life Synagogue

You can also learn more about events here: Pittsburgh Shooting Detroit Area Vigils and Memorial Services

