Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor Pittsburgh Memorial Service

This evening, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor will be hosting a memorial service in honor of those murdered in yesterday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Please note: Parking in the immediate area is limited, so the Jewish Community Center encourages carpooling whenever possible. Parking lots are available across the street as well as a short block further down Packard in the shopping plaza.

Details:

Sunday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Temple Beth Emeth – Sanctuary

2309 Packard Street

