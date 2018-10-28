Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor Pittsburgh Memorial Service
This evening, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor will be hosting a memorial service in honor of those murdered in yesterday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Please note: Parking in the immediate area is limited, so the Jewish Community Center encourages carpooling whenever possible. Parking lots are available across the street as well as a short block further down Packard in the shopping plaza.
Details:
Sunday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Temple Beth Emeth – Sanctuary
2309 Packard Street
