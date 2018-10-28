candles in a row for the Temple Beth Emeth memorial service.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor Pittsburgh Memorial Service

10/28/2018 12:22 PM | 0

This evening, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor will be hosting a memorial service in honor of those murdered in yesterday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Please note: Parking in the immediate area is limited, so the Jewish Community Center encourages carpooling whenever possible. Parking lots are available across the street as well as a short block further down Packard in the shopping plaza.

Details:

Sunday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Temple Beth Emeth – Sanctuary
2309 Packard Street

Posted in Ann Arbor, News, US and tagged , , , , , , , ,

About Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: