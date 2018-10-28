Jewish Detroit Community Vigil For Pittsburgh

Tomorrow at 6 p.m., Hazon Detroit, The Well, Repair The World: Detroit, Detroit City Moishe House, Detroit Jews for Justice, the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, NEXTGen Detroit and the JCRC/AJC Detroit will host a vigil for the fallen victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to the Facebook event page, this vigil will give the community the chance to “gather together to grieve, sing, cry, pray and show support for the Jewish community of Pittsburgh.”

Details:

Monday, October 29, 2018

Capitol Park, Downtown Detroit

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...