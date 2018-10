“Our hearts go our to our brethren in Pittsburgh,” says a post on Jewish Ferndale’s Facebook page.

It will be hosting a memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m. at 1725 Pinecrest Drive, Ferndale, where elected officials will address the assembled.

“To bigotry, no sanction; to persecution, no assistance,” reads the post.

Parking will be available at Renaissance Vineyards across the street from Jewish Ferndale.

