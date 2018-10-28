Pittsburgh Shooting Detroit Area Vigils and Memorial Services
Here is a list of all of the Detroit area vigils and memorial services we know right now
Sunday, October 28
- 2 p.m.: Jewish Ferndale Vigil
- 5 p.m.: Community-Wide Vigil for Tree of Life Synagogue
- 6:30 p.m.: Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor Pittsburgh Memorial Service
Monday, October 29
- 6 p.m.: Jewish Detroit Community Vigil For Pittsburgh
- 6:30 p.m.: MSU Hillel Candlelight Vigil for Tree of Life
- 6:30 p.m.: Teen-Led Vigil
Tuesday, October 30
- 7:30 p.m.: Congregation Beth Shalom Unity Service
Friday, November 2
Saturday, November 3
If you have more information or photos about any of the above vigils and memorials, or you know of another event, please email hlevine@thejewishnews.com
