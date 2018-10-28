Today: Community-Wide Vigil for Tree of Life Synagogue

Today at 5 p.m. the University of Michigan Hillel will host a community-wide vigil in honor of the fallen victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting yesterday in Pittsburgh.

“We welcome all members of our campus community to join us in a vigil to honor the memories of those killed while praying during Shabbat at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh,” says the event page on the Hillel Facebook page.

The vigil will be held at the University of Michigan Diag off of State Street in Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109.

“We will be gathering in the spirit of community and unity to show our commitment to loving and supporting one another against hatred by offering prayers and readings,” continues the post.

