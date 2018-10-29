Halloween Costumes: 10 Safety Tips

Whether your children will be going trick-or-treating or attending a Halloween party, a few precautions can help make their experience safe and enjoyable.

The pediatric trauma and emergency medicine specialists at Beaumont Children’s wish you and your family a safe and happy Halloween!

Donna Bucciarelli, RN, trauma injury prevention coordinator, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, said, “With Halloween approaching, now is a good time to talk to your kids about their safety, especially costume safety. By taking precautions, parents can increase the likelihood their trick-or-treater will have an enjoyable Halloween.”

Below are 10 costume safety tips:

Purchase or make costumes that are bright, reflective and can be seen in low light conditions. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes

Most commercial costumes are flame resistant, check the label on your child’s costume to ensure it’s made of flame-retardant material

Make sure that if a costume has a prop like a knife or pitchfork that it’s soft and flexible. This will ensure if the treat-or-treater falls or trips they will not be injured by sharp or hard edges

Test all face paint and costume make-up to make sure your child doesn’t develop a rash or adverse skin reaction

Make sure your child’s costume doesn’t impede their ability to walk- shoes should fit properly and the length of the costume should allow your child to move freely

Be careful of sharp edges on masks and make sure it fits your child properly

Tell your child to remove their mask when walking from house to house for better vision

Don’t allow trick-or-treaters to change their eye color with nonprescription cosmetic contact lenses. This may not only impede vision, but can result in an eye infection and/or damage to the eyes

Make yourself and your trick-or-treaters visible- use reflective treat bags; bring flashlights with new batteries; or use “glow sticks”

Older children should wear a watch and carry a cell phone

Bucciarelli added, “Beaumont is committed to helping patients manage their family’s health. Education and awareness are key to accident and trauma prevention.”

Like this: Like Loading...