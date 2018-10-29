Pittsburgh Shooting Detroit Area Vigils and Memorial Services
10/29/2018 7:51 PM / 2 Comments / Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit, Michigan, News, US
Here is a list of all of the Detroit area vigils and memorial services we know right now
Sunday, October 28
- 2 p.m. Jewish Ferndale Vigil
- 5 p.m. Community-Wide Vigil for Tree of Life Synagogue
- 6:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor Pittsburgh Memorial Service
Monday, October 29
- 6 p.m. ADL and Jewish Detroit Community Vigil For Pittsburgh
- 6:30 p.m. MSU Hillel Candlelight Vigil for Tree of Life
- 6:30 p.m. Teen-Led Vigil
Tuesday, October 30
- 4 p.m. Wayne State University and Hillel of Metro Detroit Memorial
- 5 p.m. Wayne State University Community Dialogue
- 6:30 p.m. Temple Beth El and Congregation Beth Ahm Interfaith Vigil
- 7:00 p.m. Windsor Jewish Community Vigil
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom Unity Service
Friday, November 2
Saturday, November 3
If you have more information or photos about any of the above vigils and memorials, or you know of another event, please email hlevine@thejewishnews.com
2 Comments
I double checked with Temple Beth El because the info from JCRC indicated the vigil tomorrow night at Temple Beth El is at 6:30 and you list it at 7 pm. I just called the Temple and they said it is at 6:30 p.m. I don’t know if you are able to send out an e-mail with the corrected time but I know a lot of people will be upset if they arrive 30 minutes late.
Thank you so much for catching this error. We’ve corrected it and hopefully people will be aware of the proper time.