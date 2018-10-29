Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Slammed Inaction on Gun Control Months Before

In July, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, spiritual leader of the Tree of Life Synagogue, took politicians to task for failing to institute tougher gun control laws.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, spiritual leader of the Tree of Life Synagogue, where the horrific shooting took place Saturday in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, railed against political leaders for not legislating stronger gun control laws.

In a blog on the synagogue’s website dated July 19, Rabbi Myers wrote, “Despite continuous calls for sensible gun control and mental health care, our elected leaders in Washington knew that it [calls for gun control in the wake of the Parkland school shooting] would fade away in time.”

‘’Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the mid-term elections, I fear that the status quo will remain unchanged, and school shootings will resume,” he said.

“I shouldn’t have to include in my daily morning prayers that God should watch over my wife and daughter, both teachers, and keep them safe. Where are our leaders?”

On Saturday morning, Robert Bowers, stormed the Tree of Life synagogue armed with a rifle and pistol. He shot dead eleven people and wounded six while shouting “All Jews must die.”

Police wounded Bowers in a gunfight and apprehended him. He faces 29 federal counts, including weapons offenses and hate crimes.

