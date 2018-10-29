U.S. Post Office to Issue Chanukah Stamp

Israel Post and the U.S. Postal Service have issued a joint stamp for Chanukah meant to celebrate 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United States, Israel Post said in a statement.

The stamp art features a Chanukah menorah created using the technique of papercutting, a Jewish folk art, by artist Tamar Fishman. Behind the menorah is a shape that resembles an ancient oil jug representing the miracle of the oil that burned in the candelabra in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after its sacking and recapture for the eight days necessary to resupply. Additional design elements include dreidels and a pomegranate plant.

The stamp is being issued in the United States as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current first-class stamp. It will sell in Israel for 8.30 shekels, the cost of a regular first-class stamp.

