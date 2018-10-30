Detroit’s Capitol Park Vigil

On Monday, Oct. 29, about 250 people of all ethnicities, religious beliefs, sexual orientations, ages, shapes and sizes joined together at Detroit’s Capitol Park for a vigil honoring the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The gathering began with a shivering huddle of people holding unlit candles and ended with a swaying crowd singing “Oseh Shalom” in harmony, holding hands and lit candles flickering in the wind. Though the program was short, it was filled with Detroit speakers and allies offering support, blessings, poems and wishes for peace including Rabbi Nate DeGroot (Hazon), Rabbi Dan Horwitz (The Well), Rabbi Alana alpert (Congregation T’Chiyah), Rabbi Ariana Silverman (Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogaue), Agustin Arbulu (Michigan Department of Civil Rights), Jake Ehrlich (Congregation T’Chiyah) and Imam Mika’il Saadiq (Michigan Muslim Community Council).

This event was hosted by Hazon Detroit, The Well, Repair the World: Detroit, Detroit City Moishe House, Detroit Jews for Justice, the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, NEXTGen Detroit, the JCRC/AJC Detroit, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, ADL Michigan, If Not Now Detroit and Jewish Voice for Peace Detroit.

