Michigan Hillel Hosts Campus Vigil

Nearly 400 people participated in a vigil held by University of Michigan Hillel Sunday evening in memory of the 11 people killed Saturday at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

Kendall Coden, Michigan Hillel board chair, said, “Tonight, we will resist hatred in all its forms with our love and support for one another. We are here tonight, and across the world, in the spirit of unity, community and love to mourn, to hold each other, to share our sadness and outrage.”

Other speakers included Kevin Lieberman, chair of JUnion, and two students from Pittsburgh.

Senior Jonathan Schermer’s family attends Tree of Life Congregation. “Every Jew here and every Jew around the world stands together and, symbolically, we are all members of the Tree of Life synagogue,” he said.

Senior Eva Rosen said, “While this incident has changed our community forever; it is so much bigger than Squirrel Hill, or even Pittsburgh, because it has tragically proven that anti-Semitism is alive and real.”

The vigil ended with the Mi Shebeirach prayer for healing, a psalm and the singing of “Oseh Shalom.”

