Shabbat Solidarity: Motor City Stands with Steel City

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit announced a Shabbat Solidarity event the weekend of Nov. 2-3 at congregations throughout the area in memory of the victims from the shooting last Shabbat at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

Congregations across Jewish Detroit — and throughout the nation — will host a special Shabbat service to remember the 11 Jews killed at the Squirrel Hill community synagogue.

Help honor their memory and repudiate the poisonous legacy of anti-Semitism by filling our congregations during Shabbat as a proud and unified community.

A list of local congregations can be found at jewishdetroit.org/resources/congregations.

There is no cost, nor do you need to be a member to attend. Visit the congregation websites to confirm location and times of Shabbat services.

If you would like to contribute to Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund, go to https://jewishpgh.org/our-victims-of-terror-fund. All funds collected are earmarked for psychological services, support for families, general services, reconstruction, additional security throughout the community, medical bills for all those involved, as well as counseling and other services that may prove necessary in the future.

Find a list of Pittsburgh Shooting Detroit Area Vigils and Memorial Services

