Ways to Help Pittsburgh

The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies is devastated by the unspeakable loss of eleven lives in this weekend’s hate filled shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue. Its leaders sent an email listing ways to help.

“Our colleagues at JFCS in Pittsburgh have asked us to reach out to the global community to write letters of support to the bereaved and injured victims and their families,” says Perry Ohren, Chair, NJHSA Board of Directors, and Reuben D. Rotman, president & CEO, NJHSA. Send your letter of support here.

“Our hearts are with them as they work to support, to strengthen and to mourn with their community. This senseless tragedy has shaken those who work each day in care of the human service needs of communities world-wide. We offer our hope that those who lost loved ones or suffered injuries resulting from the shooting will be comforted in their grief,” they said.

“In times of great tragedy, people want to help. Join us in donating to JFCS Pittsburgh, write a letter of support or join a local vigil in memory of those lost.

“The Pittsburgh community is facing tough times in the days, weeks and months ahead. We must be here with them to support them as they rebuild their community,” they said.

In their email, they included resources helpful when talking to children about terrorism and anti-Semitism as well as resources for supporting adults and older adults.

