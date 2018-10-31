B’Nai B’Rith Fund for the Pittsburgh Jewish Community

B’NAI B’RITH OPENS FUND TO ASSIST PITTSBURGH JEWISH COMMUNITY AFTER HORRIFIC SYNAGOGUE MASS MURDER

B’nai B’rith International is opening a special fund to help the Jewish community in Pittsburgh deal with the aftermath of the anti-Semitic mass murders at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27.

We will work with B’nai B’rith leaders in Pittsburgh and the local community at large to determine the best use of these funds.

We know the killer was steeped in hate, shouting “All these Jews need to die,” as he fired on praying congregants. This prejudice should be of particular concern to our multi-ethnic, religiously and racially diverse population.

We hope this aid can help the people of Pittsburgh, in some small measure, heal from this attack and serve as a reminder to the broader community that acceptance and tolerance must triumph over bias and fear.

To help B’nai B’rith help the Pittsburgh Jewish community, please donate now at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/bbi-disaster-relief

Donors can also call 800-573-9057 to make a credit card contribution over the phone. Or can send a check payable to the B’nai B’rith Pittsburgh Synagogue Healing Fund to:

B’nai B’rith International

Pittsburgh Synagogue Healing Fund

1120 20th Street NW, Suite 300N

Washington, D.C. 20036

B’nai B’rith International has advocated for global Jewry and championed the cause of human rights since 1843. B’nai B’rith is recognized as a vital voice in promoting Jewish unity and continuity, a staunch defender of the State of Israel, a tireless advocate on behalf of senior citizens and a leader in disaster relief. With a presence around the world, we are the Global Voice of the Jewish Community. Visit bnaibrith.org.

