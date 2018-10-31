LTU Vigil Mourns Pittsburgh Victims

Lawrence Technological University students, faculty, and staff, along with members of the greater Southfield community, mourned the 11 people shot dead Saturday at a Pittsburgh synagogue with a vigil on campus Monday afternoon.

Messages from LTU students and staff, Southfield Mayor Ken Siver and Ann Arbor rabbi Peter Gluck stressed peace, tolerance, understanding, and love, all in the face of what was described as rising hatred and intolerance in American society.

Matt Roush

“Dr. (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) said a long time ago, ‘I stand with love, because hate is too great a burden to bear,’” Lawrence Tech President Virinder Moudgil said. “We send our love and best wishes to the families of the victims, and we are with them in their time of grief.”

Siver recalled being on a trip to Australia earlier this year, “and I can’t tell you the number of times I was asked, ‘Do you own a gun?’ I was asked that over and over and over again. That is the kind of impression people are getting of the United States. This is the kind of society we are creating.”

Gluck noted the number of students in the gathering, “a lot of young people who are thinking about how to fix things. What we need to fix is our communities. Because we have let loose in our communities, unfortunately, the demon of hatred.”

He urged those in attendance to “stand for the good … make peace and say ‘shalom.’”

By Matt Roush

Lawrence Tech

Like this: Like Loading...