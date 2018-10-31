A Poem

By Lily Kollin

Saturday morning

And I was in synagogue

Surrounded by Jews of all backgrounds

Surrounded by those who have come every Saturday for every week of their life

And surrounded by those who had come for their first time

The Torah service had concluded

Whispers of the mourner’s kaddish began to fade

The davening stopped just in time for kugel

for Seven layer cake

for Bagels and lox

ah and Don’t forget the Cholent

It was hilariously Jewish

It was unforgivably Jewish

It was proudly Jewish

It was home

It was compassion

It was generosity

It was family at its holiest

Saturday morning

And I was in synagogue

The rain fell outside onto the drenched autumn leaves

Laughter and an overabundance of food filled us up with warmth

I was perfectly and effortlessly content

Saturday morning

And I was in synagogue

And I was pulled aside

And told 11 of our people were murdered

Saturday morning

In synagogue

You see I’ve already chanted “enough is enough”

I’ve worn orange until it began to tatter

I’ve raised posters

I’ve shed tears

I spoke fearlessly and angrily and with such intense hope for the future

I wrote a poem after Parkland

“I Heard There Was Another Shooting”

I read my words wherever I could

But how many times can I read that poem?

How many names can I keep adding to the list?

The words have begun to wear, to tire

They are exhausted and ready to rest

Saturday morning

And I was in synagogue

And I was filled with a sense of ease I had been longing to feel for ages

The knots in my back began to quiet to a low hum

But I came home to a noisy and messy world unraveling before us

I came home to a world losing a battle with its longest and oldest enemy

Fear

And for once

I couldn’t think about our president

I couldn’t think about gun laws

I couldn’t think about God

All I could do was feel and I felt endlessly

It was as if a small part of my soul had been plucked

It dissipated into thin air before my eyes

It was soaked in blood

the neir tamid had suddenly gone out

For this time

This time it was family

This time it was home

This time it was saturday morning

In synagogue

This time it was targeted at the compassionate

At the generous

At the proud

At the faith of peace

This time it felt as if the mourners kaddish could never be loud enough to mend the wounds

This time no number of mi sheberach prayers could ever send enough love to those who need it most

Because this time it was us

It was all of us

This time it was saturday morning

In synagogue

And all of us were there

all of our lives were stripped away

This time I longed for the ease I had felt only hours before

but this time I knew I could never get it back

This time I knew every time I walked into synagogue

On saturday morning

I would be looking over my shoulder

This time hate won

It tangled with us until it finally overpowered our constraints

Until we weren’t looking

It waited until we began to pray

But no matter the hardship

No matter the overwhelming sorrow our people have endured

No matter the ever-growing list of fading names and stories we pass on

No matter the tattoos on our arms

No matter the death that has tried to consume us at every turn

We have risen up

Again and again and again and again

We have created life in the face of death every single time

We stand here

Engulfed in hatred

We stand here

In synagogue

Side by side

Jew and non-Jew alike

We stand here

Our deep sadness and soft tenderness filling us up with warmth

We stand here

In our home

With our family

Creating love

In the midst of blinding hatred

We stand here

Unforgivably

And proudly

I stopped wearing my Magen David around my neck a few years ago

It was scratchy

It nipped at my hair

But saturday morning I vowed to wear my necklace everyday for the rest of my life

I vowed to never hide my family

I vowed to let myself feel endlessly and love without hesitation

I vowed to fight hate at it’s every turn

For I have grown up being taught to create life in the face of death

To create unity in the face of division

To create love in the face hatred

to hope with such intensity for the future

So let’s create love

Let’s lead the world in peace

Let’s rise up

Let’s go to synagogue

On saturday morning

Without an ounce of hatred in our being

With our family by our side

