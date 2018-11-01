Bacco Ristorante’s Tour of Italy Continues in November

This November, Bacco Ristorante in Southfield is continuing its “Tour of Italy” menu, where each month the restaurant explores various regions of Italy. From Nov. 1-30, Bacco will highlight Italy’s central region of Lazio, and guests can enjoy a three-course menu for just $32. This menu is offered daily (excluding Saturday) in addition to the regular lunch and dinner menu.

Lazio, located in central Italy, has always been a seat of cultural exchange, especially during the Roman Age. Simple pasta sauces, roast meats and pork products dominate the table. The food of Lazio is made up of simple dishes that are quick and easy to cook. Everything is based on great, fresh ingredients that are available to everyone. The extra virgin olive oil from Canino and Sabina, for example, are used in many of the traditional recipes.

Highlights from the November menu, along with some of Chef Luciano DelSignore’s favorites include:

• Suppli: traditional Roman risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella, stuffed with ground beef

• Branzino: Mediterranean sea bass, grape tomatoes, whole olives, crispy potato crust, seasonal vegetable garnish

• Veal Saltimbocca: veal scaloppini, prosciutto, sage, demi-glace, seasonal garnish

By the way, last month, Bacco was chosen by Open Table as one of the 10 best restaurants in Southeast Michigan.

