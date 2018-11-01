Books! Books! Books!

The JCC’s 2018 Book Fair has something for everyone.

Sarge, a biracial Jewish comedian who overcame addiction, tells how in Black Boychik. Joe Grimm, an editor and teacher whose love of soda pop led to the exploration of a business and the Jewish family that ran it in The Faygo Book. Mitch Albom, popular local sportswriter and philanthropist, returns to fiction with The Next Person You Meet in Heaven.

These three writers with their books — and so many more acclaimed authors addressing exciting and relevant topics — will fill the days of this year’s Jewish Book Fair running Nov. 3-14 at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Especially in keeping with issues of today, Boston investigative reporter Jenn Abelson points to reasons for the women’s movement with the story of one woman in I Have the Right To. Cory Taylor, veteran producer of historical documentaries, talks about the ultimate in frightening political deceptions through How Hitler Was Made: Germany and the Rise of the Perfect Nazi.

The legacy of a famous father, composer-conductor-pianist Leonard Bernstein, is detailed through his daughter, Jamie, in Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein. The spirituality of Albert Einstein is examined by Rabbi Naomi Levy in Einstein and the Rabbi: Searching for the Soul.

While two books and their authors, as well as a replacement speaker, are discussed here, the entire Book Fair schedule is presented in detail on our website thejewishnews.com, and at jccdet.org.

Subjects — fiction and nonfiction for adults and children — flow through family, business, history, science, health, food, personalities and relationships. One session is devoted to Detroit area writers, and another, featuring Margot Singer’s Underground Fugue, activates book club participation and offers a light dinner.

Food from Marvin’s Bistro is available during Book Fair hours.

Listen, join in and read away!

CHANGE IN SCHEDULE

Since the printing of the original Jewish Book Fair brochure, there has been one programming change. Appearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, will be Rick Richman, who wrote Racing Against History: The 1940 Campaign for a Jewish Army to Fight Hitler.

The book is a stunning story of three powerful personalities who sought to turn the tide of history. David Ben-Gurion, Vladimir Jabotinsky and Chaim Weizmann – leaders of the left, right and center of Zionism – undertook separate missions in America, then frozen in isolationism, to seek support for a Jewish army.

The author explains how their efforts were heroic and tragic as he points out divisions in the Jewish community. Based on previously unpublished materials, the book calls attention to Zionism in America and aims to stimulate discussions about the evolving relationship between Israel and American Jews.

A book for general readers, history buffs and academics, it includes 75 pages of endnotes that enable readers to pursue the story in further depth.

