Bridging the Left-Right Divide

The Michigan Jewish Action Council presents “The Jewish Left-Right Divide. Can We Bridge The Gap?” 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, at Adat Shalom Synagogue.

The evening will feature a conversation between Jonathan Neumann, author of To Heal the World? and Howard Lupovitch, director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Jewish Studies at Wayne State University. Adam Weiner, LCDR Navy SEAL (retired), will moderate.

The event is free, but registration is required at info@MichiganJewishActionCouncil.org.

Sponsorships are available for $100 and include reserved seating, 6 p.m. pre-glow with speakers, a signed copy of the author’s book and a one-year membership in MJAC.

