Dealing With Anxiety

Anxiety impacts most of us in one way or another. If you or someone you love has ever suffered from its effects, you won’t want to miss this discussion. Dr. Carolyn Daitch will be at Friendship House (6892 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield) from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, to share accessible and practical tips. Attendees will be introduced to practical ideas to help interrupt negative, irrational or obsessive thoughts; diminish worry; lessen fear of the future; and combat restlessness, irritability, insomnia and hypochondria.

Daitch is a psychologist, trainer, author, presenter and the director of the Center for the Treatment of Anxiety Disorders in Farmington Hills. The event is free but register at Eventbrite.com. Continuing education credits are available to social workers.

