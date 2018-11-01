Dealing With Anxiety
Anxiety impacts most of us in one way or another. If you or someone you love has ever suffered from its effects, you won’t want to miss this discussion. Dr. Carolyn Daitch will be at Friendship House (6892 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield) from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, to share accessible and practical tips. Attendees will be introduced to practical ideas to help interrupt negative, irrational or obsessive thoughts; diminish worry; lessen fear of the future; and combat restlessness, irritability, insomnia and hypochondria.
Daitch is a psychologist, trainer, author, presenter and the director of the Center for the Treatment of Anxiety Disorders in Farmington Hills. The event is free but register at Eventbrite.com. Continuing education credits are available to social workers.
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply