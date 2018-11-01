Germany Close Up
11/01/2018 5:56 AM / No Comments / Community, Community News
The Well is taking a group of young adults to Germany for the second consecutive year. Germany Close Up, June 27-July 5, is an encounter program that aims to build transatlantic relationships and give American young professionals the chance to learn about Germany’s past and experience modern Germany and the Jewish community there. Due to generous funding, the trip is highly subsidized. Email avery@meetyouatthewell.org with questions and join The Well at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters in Royal Oak for an information session.
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply