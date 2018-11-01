close up on a German flag waiving in the wind for Germany Close Up

Germany Close Up

11/01/2018 5:56 AM / No Comments / ,

The Well is taking a group of young adults to Germany for the second consecutive year. Germany Close Up, June 27-July 5, is an encounter program that aims to build transatlantic relationships and give American young professionals the chance to learn about Germany’s past and experience modern Germany and the Jewish community there. Due to generous funding, the trip is highly subsidized. Email avery@meetyouatthewell.org with questions and join The Well at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters in Royal Oak for an information session.

Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

ad reading "place your ad in this space call Keith: 248-351-5107. kfarber@renmedia.us"

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: