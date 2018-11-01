The Well is taking a group of young adults to Germany for the second consecutive year. Germany Close Up, June 27-July 5, is an encounter program that aims to build transatlantic relationships and give American young professionals the chance to learn about Germany’s past and experience modern Germany and the Jewish community there. Due to generous funding, the trip is highly subsidized. Email avery@meetyouatthewell.org with questions and join The Well at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters in Royal Oak for an information session.

