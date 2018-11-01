Here’s To – November 2018
11/01/2018 5:56 AM / No Comments / Community, Community News
Mazel tov to these November Here’s To Jewish community members for their various success stories: promotions, awards, volunteering, starting new positions and community accolades!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply