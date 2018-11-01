Detroit Pistons ad for a game against Chicago November 30, 2018
Evan Freed, Emily Finn, Derek Freed, all of Detroit; Sandy Armeland of Toronto; Suzi Orman, Shelley Alexis and Natalie Freed Newman, all of Detroit; Jenna Armeland of Toronto and Blair Lexus of Detroit.
No Place Like Home for Windsor Reunion

11/01/2018 6:01 AM / No Comments / ,

Ron Stang Special to the Jewish News

Windsor, Ontario

There really was no place like home for 375 people who traveled — some thousands of miles — to attend the first ever multigenerational reunion of the Windsor Jewish Community on Saturday, October 20th.

Eight decades of people, ages 19 to 94, attended the Reunion to pay tribute to “Jewish life in our small but mighty hometown,” said event co-chair Karen Rosenbaum Moness, originally of Windsor and now of Toronto, Ontario.

As guests mingled, an overhead screen showed photos from years of local Jewish life while music from those decades played in the background. Meanwhile, guests renewed acquaintances, some of whom they hadn’t seen since childhood.

Event co-chair Amy Whiteman Shafron, also from Windsor and now of Atlanta, Georgia, told the crowd that their collective lives had been shaped by values “instituted in us by our many Windsor Hebrew school teachers, rabbis, Camp Yomee counselors, and AZA and BBG youth group advisers.”

The honorary award for the oldest attendee went to Sam Orechkin who lives in the Detroit area and is celebrating his 95th birthday this month.

 

