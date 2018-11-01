Pittsburgh Shooter Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

Robert Bowers, 46, the anti-Semite accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue pleaded not guilty to federal charges that carry the death penalty today, “as is typical at this stage of the proceedings,” according to one of his federal public defenders.

Bowers was arraigned one day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes. Bowers loudly said “yes,” when asked if he understood the charges, reports AP.

Bowers walked into court, AP reports; on Monday, at his initial court appearance, he was in a wheelchair. Bowers was shot multiple times Saturday by police officers responding to the scene in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, funerals for the people who were killed Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue continue.

