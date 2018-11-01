Volunteers to be Honored

Newsroom

Norma Dorman and Lawrence Lax will be recognized as Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s 2018 Distinguished Volunteers by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) on its National Philanthropy Day, Nov. 8, at a dinner held at The Henry in Dearborn.

Dorman of West Bloomfield, a social worker, is a board member of JFNA Women’s Philanthropy and Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy, where she is also vice president. At Adat Shalom Synagogue, she is on the advisory board, a sisterhood past president and vice president of the executive board. She is a Hadassah and NCJW life member and volunteers with numerous programs.

Detroit real estate developer Larry Lax of Bloomfield Hills has served the Jewish community for more than three decades. A veteran fundraiser for Federation, a past Campaign co-chair and past officer of the United Jewish Foundation, he is a vice president and current member of Federation’s Executive Committee, the Board of Governors and the Board of the Jewish Fund. His passion for Jewish communal work began with Federation’s Hadracha Young Leadership Mission to Israel in 1987. He received Federation’s Frank A. Wetsman Award for Young Leadership in 1993. He is a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

