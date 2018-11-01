Young Adult Shabbat Experience

Take a Jewish culinary journey unlike any other 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, as Flavors of Coexistence — with support from OneTable, The Well and NEXTGen Detroit — sponsor Ta’im Detroit at Frame in Hazel Park.

You’ll explore how immigration from all around the world has impacted Israeli cuisine through a 10-course meal (with wine pairings). While food is the heart of this event, this dinner is about celebrating culture, history, peoplehood and the reality that Israeli cuisine is a collective (and continuously evolving) creation.

The meal is being sourced with local ingredients and prepared kosher style by Chef Aliza Grayevsky, an eighth generation Jerusalemite.

Tickets for this ultimate young adult Shabbat dinner experience are $50 and are expected to sell out quickly. Snag yours at tinyurl.com/y9cfoqu7.

Like this: Like Loading...