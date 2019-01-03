A Birmingham Restaurant Trifecta: Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

By Allison Jacobs

They say good things come in threes, and Downtown Birmingham’s latest restaurant fixture is a prime example. Formerly known as the Stand Bistro, this new spot has an identity of its own.

Owners Emmele Herrold and Beth Hussey named their latest development Hazel, Ravines and Downtown after geolocating the restaurant at the exact intersection of these neighborhoods.

Hussey and Herrold are no strangers to the Metro Detroit restaurant scene or each other. They first met at One-Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale — this was Hussey’s concept, and Herrold acted as executive chef and kitchen manager. They continued working together, also collaborating on Pop’s for Italian in Ferndale.

In early 2018, Hussey reached out to Herrold, eager to begin a new project. Both have an affinity for Woodward Avenue, and they jumped on the location back in March.

Since its official opening on Oct. 29, Hazel, Ravines and Downtown, or HRD, offers a neighborhood vibe while serving fresh, farm-to-table cuisine.

Visitors are in for a whirlwind dining experience, ranging from shareable snack boards to seafood, with global influences from South America, Europe and the Middle East.

Like the restaurant’s name, the menu is categorized into three sections — Hazel features familiar, comfort food; Ravines highlights international flavors; and Downtown offers the latest food trends.

In the Hazel section, Herrold developed a twist on a grilled cheese sandwich, featuring savory melted comte and gouda cheeses, along with a hearty pot roast and potatoes.

Popular in Ravines is the shellfish bisque, which is creamy and tomato-based, filled with aromatic herbs and delectable crab, fish and shrimp.

Perfect for sharing, the Argentine asado is bursting with flavor from an array of grilled meats, a chimichurri aioli and a side of pillowy empan-adas.

The Downtown section has trendy dishes such as cauliflower steak and savory bone broth. Other favorites include the homemade veggie burger and the French taco loaded with your choice of vegetables, chicken or beef, with a handful of French fries tucked inside.

The cocktail, wine and beer lists are split into the three categories, allowing guests to mix and match. HRD’s version of a Moscow Mule with a splash of Jim Beam and the gin and juice with celery, cucumber and lime are already hot commodities.

Dinnertime is already bustling, and weekend brunch and daily lunch service have also been in full swing since late November.

“Emmele and I had a blast creating an awesome brunch at One-Eyed Betty’s, and we’re hoping to accomplish something similar here,” Hussey says.

The brunch menu sticks to the three-category theme, with specialties like the continental sharing plate, a sugar-dusted Dutch pancake and a zesty Bloody Mary paired with oysters served three ways.

While the restaurant is impressive, HRD extends outside of the bubble with the addition of the C-Store. Short for “convenience,” this quaint market is located at the entrance of HRD.

“We always wanted to have a retail component in a restaurant — it was designed to be more like a 7-Eleven or a New York newsstand,” Hussey says.

Open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily, the C-Store offers snacks, alcohol and even kombucha. Coffee and pastries are ready bright and early; and, at lunchtime, visitors can order the French taco, plus chilled sandwiches or salads to go.

The 10,000-square-foot dining space was designed by Ron Rea, with a sleek wrap-around bar in the center and a spacious open kitchen.

Pops of vibrant pink, green and blue tones add vibrancy to interior, along with the lively chatter of customers filling the room each day.

In contrast to its predecessor, HRD has a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Diners can come in jeans or dress to impress, and there is no right or wrong method for ordering from the diverse menu.

Even in these early stages, the food is nearly flawless, and the service is attentive. This is a testament to Hussey and Herrold’s professionalism, and there is no doubt the pair will continue to make stellar contributions to the local restaurant scene.

HRD

34977 Woodward Ave.

(248) 671-1714

Now taking reservations at www.hrd.kitchen

Private dining and catering are also available

