Dining Around the D: Redcoat Tavern

It felt like entering a time warp, dining again at Redcoat Tavern in Royal Oak. After my more than 40 years away, the early American-style decor was just as I remembered. Shiny red booths line the front room with only tiny red lanterns for illumination. A high shelf against a rough-plaster wall still displays tin, copper and pewter serving pieces. The capacity here is 125.

Redcoat Tavern’s décor reflects the Scottish-British heritage of Wilma Brown and her late husband, John. They opened today’s “ale house, wine bar and gastropub” in 1972. Juan Garcia has been corporate general manager for 15 years.

A restaurant needs to offer something special to stick around so long. Here, that something is the Original Redcoat Special hamburger. The half-pound of freshly ground “proprietary blend” beef comes with tomato, shredded lettuce and “special sauce” on a toasted bun. But wait — there’s more! Diners may customize their burgers from a list of 33 “modifications,” including cheeses, onions, peppers, sauces, breads and more. Bacon is the No. 1 add-on, according to Garcia. Despite an upcharge, 40 percent choose Redcoat’s ground certified Piedmontese beef. Described as a healthier alternative to the traditional burger, Piedmontese contains less than 2 grams of fat.

Ollie Williams is executive sous chef at Redcoat Tavern in Royal Oak, with Bryan Young his counterpart at the West Bloomfield location. In 2009, the Browns’ contemporary Zinc restaurant, opened five years earlier, adopted their original concept. Despite what some customers say, the restaurants offer the same food.

“We get that all the time,” Garcia said. “But our consistency is everything. We have the same menus, same techniques and same staff training, though our restaurants look different.”

Everything is house-made at Redcoat, including the raspberry-port vinaigrette accompanying my friend Irva’s Tavern Salad. The salad’s hand-peeled pears were purple from being poached in port wine. Also special in this assemblage of Amish chicken breast, baby greens and sundried cherries was house-made Stilton-hazelnut terrine. Delicious!

I took our server’s suggestion and ordered Amish Chicken Pot Pie, topped with French puff pastry. I liked the flaky golden crust over veggies and filling. Also popular are the daily featured entrees and Shepherd’s Pie. We started with Clam Chowder for me — still great — and Irva’s tomato-based Caribbean Seafood Chowder.

Blackened Tenderloin Tips is a favorite appetizer. Skillet-blackened in Cajun spices, the tips are flamed in bourbon and finished in Cajun cream sauce.

“Anything with corned beef sells well,” said Garcia of their sandwiches.

For dessert, Wilma Brown bakes a notable Key Lime Pie. Pot du Crème is a chocolate “super-pudding” holdover from Zinc. Redcoat also offers a comprehensive selection of beer, wine and liquor.

