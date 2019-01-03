Happy, Healthy Post-Rosh Hashanah, Second-Chance Secular New Year!

I can’t wrap my brain around the fact that it’s 2019, as evidenced by the first three checks I’ve had to void since Jan. 1.

I also can’t come to terms with the fact that in 13 months I’ll be eligible for Medicare. I’m sure that’s why I’m experiencing an uptick in telemarketing calls like the one I received last week pitching medical-grade braces. I hung up before they asked me what part of my body needed bracing.

Which brings up another age-related topic. When buying movie tickets online, if a theater doesn’t state what their senior ticket price is, do you deem what age is appropriate to take advantage of the discount?

Age 65 makes you eligible for Medicare, but I’ve seen 55 qualify for some senior discounts. Though I admit while completing my online purchase, I can’t help but think that data is being collected and I’ll be busted at the theater, which will also reveal my trying to sneak in a can of caffeine-free Diet Coke.

Furthermore, the older you get the earlier in the day you want to go to a movie. If you go too early, you get the matinee price, which just ends up being the same price as the senior ticket. Bummer. So maybe I’ll just stay home and continue to abuse the privilege of being a guest on my son’s Netflix account.

Meanwhile, I can’t believe how old I’m sounding in the previous paragraphs. I sound like I’m on the cusp of yelling at kids to get off my lawn. The fact is, though, I’ve been old beyond my years since birth, as is evident in the above photo. I’m not sure how old I was in that shot but I look like I could’ve been the youngest member of the Purple Gang.

Having just spent a few days away in the Boca-Del Ray area has not helped slow my aging process, not when the two main activities there are making plans for dinner just after finishing lunch and discussing who’s healing from what procedure.

A nice vacation moment came when I had a lovely encounter with a woman at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Gleason Street. Don’t get the wrong idea. I was waiting to meet a friend when this nice lady wearing a Tigers hat acknowledged my MSU hat and greeted me with a jovial “Go Spartans!” I returned the salutation, saying “Go Tigers.” This led to a conversation and some Detroit Jewish geography.

It turns out my new-found friend recognized me from the Jewish News and was a fan of the Dick Purtan Show. It’s no secret I’m desperate for attention so I enjoyed hearing her talk about me and did everything I could to extend the conversation about me until I finally caved and asked a few questions about her.

Another pleasant surprise during my stay in South Florida was that I got to experience out-of-town seven-layer cake! If you recall, last June I wrote a column, For Love of Seven-Layer Cake, which led to the video Tour de Seven-Layer Cake of Metro Detroit, which received nearly 7,000 views.

It was a rare find, but there in the display case of the bakery inside Poppies Restaurant & Deli on Linton in Boca, was a giant piece of the luscious layers! After finishing dinner, I ordered a slice and consumed it in its entirety. While it didn’t live up to Detroit bakery standards, it was definitely good enough to take my mind off having to decide where I was going have lunch the next day.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, emcee and an occasional guest host on the Mitch Albom Show on WJR AM 760. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com.

