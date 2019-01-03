Healthy Food, Healthy Life

GreenSpace Cafe celebrates its 4th anniversary.

There are few better ways to bring in a new year then with note about a restaurant whose sole interest is healthy dining … and headed by a person whose main forte includes helping people enjoy healthy lives.

It goes into its fourth highly successful year since noted heart specialist and author Dr. Joel Kahn opened the GreenSpace Café on West 9 Mile Road, just west of Woodward, Ferndale, with his son, Daniel, and wife, Karen … The kind of all-around health restaurant and more that folks have been hoping for.

GreenSpace has received much acclaim and large attendance with its regular plant-based menu that caters to kosher, oil-free, soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free diet preferences … Along with the addition of a Comfort Corner, featuring comfort foods on its largely organic menu.

“The most important health decision to be made daily is the quality of the ingested,” Dr. Kahn says. “We strive to combine healthy and tasty, leaving customers satisfied, amazed and healthy. That is why we serve no animal foods and do not fry any food.”

The huge acceptance has included more than 200,000 lunch and dinner meals served during those three years, with people coming here come from all parts of the state as well as other Midwest areas and Canada.

“We remain a completely plant restaurant,” Dr. Kahn says. “From the first day, we decided not to serve meats, eggs or dairy and we remain committed to that. In general, plant food is healthier than animal foods as they contain no cholesterol, less saturated fat, more fiber, more vitamins and minerals. We have no fryers so we do not expose guests to extra calories and fats of fried food. For those that choose it, we have an extensive menu of nut-free, gluten-free and oil-free options.”

In addition to its healthful lunches and dinners, raw juices are offered, made to order at the restaurant … Sparkling water, teas, coffees and kombuchas … For those wishing an alcoholic beverage, many of the cocktails are based in nutrition-rich juices … Healthy cookies, cupcakes, cake, apple pie, cream brulee and ice cream are all made on the premises … Favorite signature dishes include gnocchi, flat breads French toast, Avocado Benedict, etc. … Best sellers include the Big Max Burger, Gnocchi and blackened Tempeh sandwich, Sloppy Joe’s, etc.

The cheesecake is without cheese, ice cream without cream and milk shakes are dairy-free.

Dr. Kahn’s background as a preventive cardiologist, wife Karen’s training as a nurse and nutrition educator, and son Daniel’s long commitment to plant diets, have led them to offer a broad selection of delicious options … and allows them to honor their health focus.

Dr. Kahn is at the restaurant most nights of the week except when out of town lecturing or appearing on a TV show … If Dr. Kahn is not there, his wife, Karen, is likely to be, doing the same … Dr. Kahn has written five health books, all available at GreenSpace Café.

GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. … Seating is for 135 plus 17 bar stools.

Entering the 2019 year, GreenSpace Cafe is already the winner of many awards for best gluten-free, best vegan restaurant and best vegan desserts … It is with much applause that in so short a time it has already caused so much wanted excitement.

