Looking Back: Detroit’s Role in Saving Russian Jewry

Every week, I work with Olga at the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan. Olga is a wonderful archivist, my partner in collecting historical records and preparing them for researchers. I get to work with Olga, in part, because of the efforts and contributions of Detroit and American Jews.

Olga, you see, was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the era of the Soviet Union. She made her way to the United States in 1990, as part of the United Jewish Appeal’s massive program to enable 1.2 million Soviet Jews to resettle in the U.S., Canada and Israel between 1990 and 1994. More than 7,000 of them settled in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. Operation Exodus was a major success, one of American Jewry’s proudest moments.

There is some great historical content in the Davidson Digital Archive that tells about the role Detroit Jews played in Operation Exodus, as well as in a major prelude to this program, Freedom Sunday, held in Washington, D.C., in December 1987. There have been many reports in the JN on Operation Exodus and Freedom Sunday, but I suggest starting with Robert Sklar’s excellent essay in the May 12, 2016, issue of the JN. It relates the story of Freedom Sunday through the personal reminisces of those who participated like Michael Berke, Jane Sherman, Jeannie Weiner and Conrad Giles. The April 29, 2016, issue of the JN has another fine story, “Mission Possible,” written by Barbara Lewis on the 25th anniversary of Operation Exodus. I also recommend the entire Dec. 11, 1987, issue of the JN for many pages of good stories about Detroit Jews headed to Washington for Freedom Sunday.

You’ll find these stories to be good reads. Moreover, you will likely read about your friends and neighbors who marched on Freedom Sunday and supported Operation Exodus in so many ways. It’s also personal for me. Because of their efforts, I have the honor and privilege — and fun! — of working with Olga.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.

