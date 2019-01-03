Ready for our Closeup

It’s Awards Season! See who’s Jewish at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

By Nate Bloom Columnist

The Golden Globe awards are being televised live this year on NBC, on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, 40, will host. Below are the confirmed Jewish nominees and a number of Jews closely connected to a nominated film or TV program. Globes are given for excellence in TV, as well as in film.

FILM CATEGORIES

No Jewish thespians were nominated for a leading actor/actress film role. Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), 22, is up for the best supporting actor Globe and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), 48, is a best supporting film actress nominee. Chalamet’s role was based on the real-life Nic Sheff, now 36, who long battled drug addiction. Weisz played Lady Sarah Churchill, a historical figure who was involved in 18th-century royal court intrigue.

Mark Ronson, 43, is nominated for co-writing a best song nominee: “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Nominated for best original score are Justin Hurwitz (First Man), 33, and Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns), 59. Hurwitz won two Oscars in 2017 for best score and best song (La La Land). Shaiman is best known for his score for the musical version of Hairspray. As noted in a recent column, brief musical references are made in the Poppins remake to the mega-hit score of the original 1964 Poppins film. Richard Sherman, 90, who wrote the ’64 score with his late brother, Robert, consulted on the new Poppins film.

TV CATEGORIES

Acting: Sacha Baron Cohen (Who is America?), 47, and Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), 74, vie for the Globe for best actor in a comedy. The varied characters Cohen plays frequently spoof real-life politicians. Douglas stars as Sandy Kominsky, an L.A. acting coach; two Jewish actresses, Alison Brie (Glow), 35, and Debra Messing (Will & Grace), 50, compete for best actress, TV comedy; Alan Arkin, 84, who plays Kominsky’s (Jewish) agent and best friend in The Kominsky Method, is up for best supporting actor. He competes with Henry Winkler (Barry), 73; Alex Borstein, 47, who plays Mrs. Maisel’s agent in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is nominated for a best supporting actress Globe. Finally, Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), 50, whose late mother was Jewish, is up for best actress, mini-series/TV movie.

“BEST” AWARDS: FILM AND TV

The Globes for best film and best TV show are given to the movie or series’ principal producers, of whom there are many. My practice is to note if a Jewish director or writer/creator is associated with that film or TV program. Two films nominated for best drama film were co-written by Jews: BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, both 32) and A Star is Born (Eric Roth, 73). Also: A best animated film nominee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, was co-written by Rodney Rothman, 45ish.

The Americans, created by Joe Weisberg, 52, is up for best TV series, drama. It competes with Pose, an FX drama series that explores several New York City sub-cultures as they existed in the 1980s. Pose was co-created by Brad Falchuk, 47. Another best drama nominee, the Amazon series Homecoming was based on a podcast written by Eli Horowitz, 41, and Micah Bloomberg, 40ish. Horowitz and Bloomberg were heavily involved in the creation of the TV series.

The best musical or comedy series nominees include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, co-created by Amy Sherman Palladino, 52, and The Kominsky Method, created by Chuck Lorre, 66. The nominees for best mini-series or TV movie include A Very English Scandal, a British series shown on Amazon. It was directed by Brit Stephen Frears, 77. Scandal competes with Escape in Dannemora, which was directed by Ben Stiller, 53, and co-written by Jerry Stahl, 64, and Michael Tolkin, 68. Stahl’s memoir about being drug-addicted, Permanent Midnight, was made into a movie in 1999, starring Stiller. Stahl credits the making of that movie — and his commitment to stay clean — with saving his life and reviving his career.

Honorable mention: Adam Driver and Rachel Brosnahan, who aren’t Jewish, are nominated for playing Jewish characters. Driver played a Jewish police officer in Black KkKlansman and Brosnahan plays the Jewish Mrs. Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

25TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS’ GUILD (“SAG”) AWARDS

The SAG awards will be presented live on Sunday, Jan. 27, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. The lifetime achievement award will go to Alan Alda, 82. Alda’s wife of 61 years, Arlene Alda, 85, is Jewish and their three children were raised Jewish. SAG awards are given for acting excellence (individual and cast) in film and on TV.

Film nominees: Rachel Weisz and Timothee Chalamet are nominated for best supporting actress/actor in, respectively, The Favourite and Beautiful Boy. Five films are nominated for the outstanding cast award. Only one nominated film, A Star is Born, has Jewish cast members: Andrew Dice Clay, 61, and British Jewish actor Rafi Gavron, 29.

TV nominees, individual awards: Best actress, mini-series: Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora); best actress, drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark), 24; best actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein (Mrs. Maisel) and Alison Brie (Glow); best actor, comedy series: Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) and Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Henry Winkler (Barry). Note: The Guild awards don’t include a best supporting TV actor or TV actress award.

Five TV series are nominated for the outstanding cast award, TV drama. Two shows have Jewish cast members: (1) The Americans: Anthony Arkin (Adam’s son), 51, and Noah Emmerich, 53; (2) Ozark: Julia Garner and Darren Goldstein, 44, and Jordana Spiro, 41. Five TV shows are nominated for outstanding cast, comedy. Four have Jewish cast members: (1) Barry: Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg, 32; (2) Glow: Alison Brie, Marc Maron, 55, and Jackie Tohn, 38; (3) The Kominsky Method: Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, and; (4) Mrs Maisel: Alex Borstein, Caroline Aaron, 66, Kevin Pollak, 61, and Michael Zegen, 39.

