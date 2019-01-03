Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation Gives $1 Million Over 5 Years To Mosaic Youth Theatre Of Detroit

Detroit native and Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller supports hometown arts efforts.

The Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation, founded by Broadway producer and Detroit native Jeffrey Seller and his partner Josh Lehrer, a prominent photographer and documentarist, has given a $1 million grant that will fund two of their key programs of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit.

The SLFF mission is to fund dynamic educational, cultural, and environmental organizations and initiatives.

Mosaic, founded 27 years ago by Rick Sperling, will use the grant, to be distributed over 5 years, for its summer camp and the Mosaic Experience Empowerment Program (MEEP). Mosaic is now lead by Executive Director Stefanie Worth and Artistic Director DeLashea Strawder.

Mosaic provides summer camp, in-school mentoring and a variety of artistic opportunities for children in Detroit. Mosaic is an unusually accomplished non-profit program, its alumni having garnered Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominations, performed for two U.S. presidents, toured three continents and sent 95 percent of their student participants to college.

Seller, the producer of the Tony Award-winning musicals Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and this season’s The Cher Show, said, “I have admired Rick Sperling since the 1980s when he directed shows at Performance Network in Ann Arbor. He daily demonstrates that theatre changes lives. His work with Mosaic has lifted and enriched the lives of thousands of young people and we are honored to help support a strong future for this extraordinary institution.”

Sperling said, “This incredibly generous grant comes at an important inflection point in Mosaic’s long history. We have demonstrated success in exposing the exciting world of theater and music to Detroit’s youth. As we move onto an exciting future with new leadership in 2019, this grant ensures a smooth transition and our continued ability to fully fund our summer camp and the MEEP in Detroit’s middle schools.”

The $1 million grantincludes funds that will be set aside to establish an endowment to support future programs. The annual funding will support up to 200 camp scholarships.

