Chaim Weizmann (left) and Emir Faisal meet in Aqaba in April 1918.
Today in Israeli History: Faisal-Weizmann Agreement Signed

01/03/2019

Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann and Emir Faisal, son of Sharif Husayn of Mecca, sign an agreement pledging mutual respect and cooperation between Arabs and Jews in the Middle East. At the suggestion of the British, the two men first met in Aqaba in the spring of 1918, then crafted their accord after a second meeting in London in December 1918. The League of Nations’ creation of British and French mandates in the Middle East, based on the Sykes-Picot Agreement, blocks the execution of the accord.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

 

