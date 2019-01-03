We Get Letters – Jan. 3, 2019

Temple Emanu-El Is Growing

Your recent article comparing current membership in Metro Detroit synagogues (Dec. 13, page 10) with that of 2005 calls for me to point out something that I am very proud of. Your numbers for Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park are accurate, we did have 575 member-families in 2005 and today we have 355.

However, we began 2018 with 315 families, and we have welcomed 40 new families this year, which represents more than a 10 percent increase, and we are still growing as I write this.

Come into our building any time of the day or night, and you will find it bustling with activity. I am excited about our future, and we are in the Oak Park area to stay.

Martin Leibowitz

President, Temple Emanu-El

How Do You Define Occupied Land?

I read with interest your article about the new Congresswomen-elect Rashida Tlaib (Dec. 13, page 16). She advocates for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the State of Israel. No doubt she feels that Israel is occupying land she believes belongs to Palestinians and that Israelis are unjustusurpers of this land.

Right or wrong, Palestinians who live in the West Bank have a right to this opinion without being hypocritical. But what about people living in America like Ms. Tlaib? Are they not also living and exploiting land that was taken from Native Americans — occupied land? Just because more time has passed is the appropriation of this land any more just? Just because there may have been proportionately fewer Native Americans living in the United States than in Palestine (unclear about this) does it make it any more right?

The Palestinian question is serious and deserves introspection from all parties. One part of that is to acknowledge one’s own precarious vantage point when pointing fingers at others.

Henry Pinkney

Farmington Hills

Hypocritical ‘Concern’

I’m touched at your concern for the 13th Congressional District just because their U.S. Representative-elect Rashida Tlaib is taking a trip to the Middle East (Tlaib Seeking Global Spotlight to the Detriment of her District 9, Dec. 13, page 8). I don’t remember seeing any columns expressing worry about the district being without representation at all for almost a year due to a conscious decision by Snyder to leave it that way. And I’ve never seen a column complaining about any other U.S. representative taking a foreign trip, through AIPAC or otherwise. I’m sure, and you should be, too, that Rashida will do a wonderful, energetic job representing her constituents. MI-13 is going to be just fine.

Cynthia Brody

Beverly Hills

