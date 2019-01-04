University of Windsor Plans Study of Local Jewish Community

The Windsor Jewish Community Centre
University of Windsor Professor Dr. John Cappucci is doing a study on religious observance in the Windsor Jewish Community. He has invited members of our community to participate by meeting with him once for 45 minutes to an hour, to answer some questions. Participants will be given an $18 gift card.

More information about the study, including Dr. Cappucci’s contact info, is contained in the material, below. Those interested in participating in this study are asked to please contact Dr. John Cappucci directly at jcappucci@assumptionu.ca or by telephone at (226) 345-8481.

