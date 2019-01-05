A Mapai billboard for the 1951 Knesset elections reads in Hebrew, “We should be given the task of completing the work.”
A Mapai billboard for the 1951 Knesset elections reads in Hebrew, “We should be given the task of completing the work.”

Today in Israeli History: Jan. 5, 1930 — Mapai Party Founded

01/05/2019 7:02 AM / No Comments / ,

Two socialist-leaning political movements in the Land of Israel, David Ben-Gurion’s Ahdut Ha’avodah (Labor Unity) and Joseph Sprinzak’s Hapoel Hatzair (Young Worker Party), merge into Mapai, which quickly becomes the dominant political party in the Yishuv (area of Jewish settlement). The party provides Israel’s first four prime ministers and is the Knesset’s largest until 1968, when it merges into the Labor Party.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

 

Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish New! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: