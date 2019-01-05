Today in Israeli History: Jan. 5, 1930 — Mapai Party Founded

Two socialist-leaning political movements in the Land of Israel, David Ben-Gurion’s Ahdut Ha’avodah (Labor Unity) and Joseph Sprinzak’s Hapoel Hatzair (Young Worker Party), merge into Mapai, which quickly becomes the dominant political party in the Yishuv (area of Jewish settlement). The party provides Israel’s first four prime ministers and is the Knesset’s largest until 1968, when it merges into the Labor Party.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

