The Journey Within — Let’s Have Each Other’s Backs In 2019

Lori Gordon-Michaeli LCSW

Happy, healthy 2019 to all!

I cannot let this season go by without touching on its joyousness for some and the difficulty it brings for others. As a learned optimist and forever “glass-half-full” girl, I was not always living through that lens.

This time of year, I feel compelled to share that, for some, this is a difficult time for many reasons — some explainable and some unknown.

During the holiday season, I can reflect back on Chanukah in Jerusalem, celebrated in the homes of my friends by eating sufganiyot, spinning dreidels and stuffing as many latkes as I could into my tummy. At this season, I can also look back on Christmas in Bethlehem and its candlelight ceremonies, walking through the church and touching the stone where the manger was supposed to have been and hearing pilgrimage-makers singing “Silent Night” and other haunting Christmas songs. Living in Israel, I have accompanied both Jews and Gentiles through their spiritual experiences of communing with HaShem.

Also, during one particular holiday season, I remember losing a friend in Israel who was so despondent because of thoughts after serving in Lebanon that they could not bear another moment on this Earth.

I think it’s important to recognize this is a particularly reflective time of year and, depending on our perceptions, we can take it to the positive or negative — it’s all point of view.

At a low point in my life, I found myself uplifted by volunteering to help those less fortunate — I had a car to sleep in, others did not. After all, that’s lucky, too.

During this time, those who find it difficult might find it helpful to volunteer at a soup kitchen, phone a friend, find a church or synagogue to go to. Many churches and synagogues have people who open their homes to those who do not have family. I did this every year when I got on my feet.

Make a plan for the coming year, create the goal and then write the steps to achieve it. Use the time to reflect on a moment that particularly made you smile. Help those who are struggling.

The great message here is we are all the same — all one great big dysfunctional family of human beings just all trying to figure it out. Let’s have each other’s backs and be grateful for our individual glass half-full and share it with someone who only feels their glass is half-empty.

With Love and Light,

Lori



