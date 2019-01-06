Today in Israeli History: Jan. 6, 1942 — Toledano Installed as Chief Rabbi

Rabbi Jacob Moshe Toledano, the chief rabbi of Alexandria, Egypt, returns to the Land of Israel to assume the post of the Sephardic chief rabbi of Tel Aviv and Jaffa. Born in Tiberias in 1880, Toledano comes from a long line of rabbis and traces his family back to Toledo, Spain. His experience includes three years as the chief rabbi of Tangiers, Morocco, in the late 1920s.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org)

