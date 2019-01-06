Rabbi Jacob Toledano (left) meets with a Brazilian delegation while serving as Israel’s minister for religious affairs in 1960, near the end of his life.
Rabbi Jacob Toledano (left) meets with a Brazilian delegation while serving as Israel’s minister for religious affairs in 1960, near the end of his life.

Today in Israeli History: Jan. 6, 1942 — Toledano Installed as Chief Rabbi

01/06/2019 6:04 AM / No Comments / ,

Rabbi Jacob Moshe Toledano, the chief rabbi of Alexandria, Egypt, returns to the Land of Israel to assume the post of the Sephardic chief rabbi of Tel Aviv and Jaffa. Born in Tiberias in 1880, Toledano comes from a long line of rabbis and traces his family back to Toledo, Spain. His experience includes three years as the chief rabbi of Tangiers, Morocco, in the late 1920s.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

 

Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish New! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: