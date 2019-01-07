New Children’s Book’s January Book Sales Benefit Nonprofits Focused on Literacy

Detroit-area author Andy Gutman and his publishing company, Gutcheck Publishing, today announced the release of his latest children’s book, Charlie the Caterpillar: What Can I Be Today? The colorful, 38-page story, conceived by Gutman and his daughter Riley, focuses on the dreams that all kids have about what they can be when they grow up. What Can I Be Today? is available for $19.99 (hardcover) or $9.99 (paperback) online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Dog Ear Publishing and fine bookstores everywhere. This is Gutman’s fourth children’s book.

All profits from the sale of each copy of What Can I Be Today? during the month of January 2019, will be donated to three nonprofits: Detroit-based Brilliant Detroit; Southfield-based Beyond Basics; and San Francisco-based Project Night Night. Along with the donation of profits, Gutman has donated books to each of these organizations.

The star character from Gutman’s first book Charlie the Caterpillar (2017), Charlie, returns in this upbeat and lighthearted sequel to spend a day imagining what it would be like to be employed in many different careers. He tries his hand at being a teacher, a lawyer, a zookeeper and more. The story shares the important message that children can pursue any career they can imagine and for which they are passionate. It is a story of hope for children with a message that the world is wide open for them.

“Who better than Charlie to help us turn those daydreams into reality,” said Gutman. “I want to thank my daughter Riley for helping to create the concept for this book. She is my greatest accomplishment.”

Earlier this year Gutman released two other books, Even and Pop Lullaby. Each book is richly illustrated, featuring stylized images that pair perfectly with the gentle rhyming words of his stories. Each book is accompanied by a song that allows parents and children to sing and dance along.

In his day-job, Gutman is president of Southfield-based Farbman Group and its related companies. At night, he chases his creative dreams while the rest of the world sleeps. He is a writer, songwriter and dreamer who tries to see the beauty in the world. He has written and produced numerous musical pieces, including song accompaniments to each of his children’s books. All songs are available on Soundcloud under Gutcheck Music along with iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and many more.

The nonprofit organizations receiving profits from the sale of each copy of What Can I Be Today? during the month of January 2019 were selected based on their commitment to helping improve youth literacy and helping families and children in need.

“Children reading at grade level by third grade have been found to be more successful in life overall,” said Gutman. “As unbelievable as it sounds in this great country, part of the reason children may not read or be behind in reading is that they often lack access to books. It doesn’t have to be that way. I’m excited to be able to donate profits from this book so we can help children reach their full capabilities and live their dreams of whatever they choose to be.”

