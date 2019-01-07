Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin

Slotkin to Donate Salary During Government Shutdown

01/07/2019 9:38 AM / No Comments / , ,

As about 800,000 federal employees at several agencies — Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, Transportation, and Treasury — go with out pay as the government shutdown enters its third week, newly elected Michigan representative Elissa Slotkin has joined many fellow lawmakers who have pledged to forgo their salaries as long as the shutdown drags on.

Slotkin will be donating her pay to the Alzheimer’s Association.

