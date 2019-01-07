Today in Israeli History: Jan. 7, 2010 — Early Hebrew Inscription Deciphered

University of Haifa professor Gershon Galil announces that he has deciphered an inscription found at Khirbet Qeiyafa in 2008 on a pottery shard from the 10th century B.C.E. Written in ink in a proto-Canaanite script, the inscription is the earliest-known Hebrew writing yet discovered. The text calls for the protection of slaves, widows and orphans, the rehabilitation of the poor, and the support of strangers.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

