University of Haifa drawing depicts the inscription on a 10th century B.C.E. pottery shard.
University of Haifa drawing depicts the inscription on a 10th century B.C.E. pottery shard.

Today in Israeli History: Jan. 7, 2010 — Early Hebrew Inscription Deciphered

01/07/2019 6:07 AM / No Comments / ,

University of Haifa professor Gershon Galil announces that he has deciphered an inscription found at Khirbet Qeiyafa in 2008 on a pottery shard from the 10th century B.C.E. Written in ink in a proto-Canaanite script, the inscription is the earliest-known Hebrew writing yet discovered. The text calls for the protection of slaves, widows and orphans, the rehabilitation of the poor, and the support of strangers.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish New! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: