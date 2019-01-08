Rose Luria Halprin was educated at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Hunter College and Columbia University in New York.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 8, 1978 — Rose Halprin Dies

01/08/2019

Rose Luria Halprin, a two-time national president of Hadassah who held numerous leadership positions in the Jewish Agency during the British Mandate, dies in New York at age 83. A New York native, she led Hadassah from 1932 to 1934 and from 1947 to 1952 and served as a liaison to the Hadassah Medical Organization while living in Jerusalem in the late 1930s.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

