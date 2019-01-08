Today in Israeli History: Jan. 8, 1978 — Rose Halprin Dies

Rose Luria Halprin, a two-time national president of Hadassah who held numerous leadership positions in the Jewish Agency during the British Mandate, dies in New York at age 83. A New York native, she led Hadassah from 1932 to 1934 and from 1947 to 1952 and served as a liaison to the Hadassah Medical Organization while living in Jerusalem in the late 1930s.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Like this: Like Loading...