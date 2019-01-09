Today in Israeli History: Jan. 9, 1873 — Hayim Bialik Born

Hayim Nahman Bialik, who becomes Israel’s national poet, is born in Radi in the region of Volhynia in northwestern Ukraine. He gets involved with Zionism while studying at a yeshiva in Lithuania and falls under the influence of the writing of Ahad Ha’am and his call for cultural Zionism. After going to Kishinev to cover the aftermath of the 1903 pogrom, he writes the poem “In the City of Slaughter.” He makes aliyah in 1924 and plays an important part in the cultural development of Tel Aviv.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

