Applications Now Open for Community Choice Foundation $100,000 College Scholarship

The annual Community Choice Foundation Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from any graduating high school senior in the state of Michigan, which to date has provided $1 million in scholarships to students. Applicants must be accepted to a Michigan college or university and have a passion for community involvement. Eligible students may be awarded one of 20 individual $5,000 scholarships.

Founded 10 years ago in 2009, the Community Choice Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $100,000 each year to Michigan students. Inspired during the 2008 recession to encourage successful graduating high school students to pursue their post-secondary education in Michigan and keep their talents here, the Community Choice Foundation Scholarship Program helps off-set rising tuition costs for students and their families through one of the highest award amounts and least complicated application processes available to high school seniors.

“We are committed to keeping our talent in the state, and encouraging families to stay together,” said Robert Bava, president and CEO of Community Choice Credit Union. “This next generation of young professionals will play a significant role in the continued growth of our local and state economies, and we want to help in giving them all the opportunities available to advance their education and enhance their careers.”

Caitlin Jodway, a graduate of Livonia Franklin, was a 2018 winner and now attends Alma College with the hope of attending dental school and providing services to Michigan residents in the future. She said the Community Choice Foundation scholarship greatly reduced her first-year education financing needs.

“This award from Community Choice (helped) me offset the costs of my freshman year significantly,” Jodway wrote in a letter. “It will help take just a little more pressure off and allow me to focus on my coursework.”

To be eligible for all scholarships, applicants must live in Michigan, plan on attending a Michigan college or university, and pledge to stay in Michigan after college. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required along with a strong record of volunteerism or public service. Scholarships will be awarded to students based on academic performance, community involvement, and a short, written essay describing how they plan to contribute to their community and Michigan through their chosen career.

Applications are being accepted online at MichiganScholarship.com through Feb. 28, 2019. The 2019 scholarship recipients will be honored during an award presentation in May.

The Community Choice Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, relies on generous support from the Credit Union, local businesses, the community and Credit Union members and team members to make the scholarship program possible. Sponsorships begin at $500 and go up to the full $5,000 scholarship level; Donations of every amount are accepted. To donate, or for questions regarding the application process and the Community Choice Foundation, contact Jeremy Cybulski, Community Engagement Manager, at 877.243.2528, ext. 2454 or by email at JCybulski@CommunityChoiceCU.com.

