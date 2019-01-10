Exploring the Past

OU philanthropists change lives by supporting study abroad at Israeli digs.

By Jen Hogan Special to the Jewish News

Ten years ago, Bernie and Nina Kent made a decision that changed the lives of many Oakland University students. The Kents established the Bernard and Nina Kent Judaic Studies Endowed Israel Travel Fund. This endowment made it possible for OU students to attend a summer archaeological dig in Israel. Since then, more than 100 students have participated.

Bernie Kent is chairman and senior adviser of Schechter Investment Advisors in Birmingham. He is a 1971 alumnus of OU and was awarded the OU Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

“We wanted to make a contribution that would make a difference,” Bernie says. “We created a fund for foreign travel because it’s important to give students the opportunity to see other parts of the world.”

Recently, the Kents of Franklin resolved to do even more. The couple committed to a gift of $250,000 to increase their endowment, enabling even more students to participate in the annual trip.

They also acknowledge the significant effort of Michael Pytlik, director of Judaic studies and assistant professor of anthropology, who leads the Israel excursion.

“Students work hard every day,” Nina says. “It’s not a vacation travel experience. They get up before sunrise and work past sunset. It’s their opportunity to work with Pytlik on his research and contribute to knowledge.”

Pytlik says, “The program is unique. It’s a big deal for an undergraduate to have this type of archaeological field experience. Plus, it is important for Americans to go abroad because we travel less than people from other countries. This program enables OU students to experience the world and be engaged in the work of discovery.”

The Kents have seen firsthand the impact the endowment has on both the academic and personal lives of students. “Many of the students who participate continue their studies in the area of archaeology or Judaic studies as undergraduates and carry the experience through to graduate school,” Bernie Kent says.

Every year, the Kents celebrate the conclusion of the expedition with an event at their home. The gathering raises money for the endowment to ensure future trips. They are dedicated to keeping this experience affordable for students. Donor funds provide approximately one-third of the trip’s funding, helping to keep participants’ out-of-pocket costs as low as possible.

Last summer marked the 10th anniversary of the program. According to student Emileigh Megel, “This trip was absolutely amazing. Not only has it been the highlight of my summer, it has been the highlight of my life.”

Typically, most students on the trip have never visited Israel. “They come back with a much better understanding of Israel,” says Bernie. “Not just the Israel of biblical times, but also the vibrant country it is today.”

