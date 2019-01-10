Faces & Places: FIDF Annual Dinner

Some 600 prominent community leaders and FIDF supporters from across Michigan gathered Oct. 25 at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Michigan Annual Dinner at Congregation Shaarey Zedek to celebrate 70 years of Israeli heroes and hope.

The event raised nearly $1 million for FIDF’s well-being and educational programs for IDF soldiers. The families of Enid and Gary Goodman and Terri and Mark Goodman announced they would fund $250,000 toward the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program challenge fund, which enables the FIDF Michigan Chapter to provide almost 50 new scholarships for former combat and combat-support soldiers. The dinner also recognized local community members who served as soldiers in Israel’s major military conflicts.

“We were so honored to host this incredible event, which gave our supporters the chance to hear directly from the brave men and women who protect Israel — and Jews worldwide,” said FIDF Michigan Director Paula Lebowitz.

PHOTOS BY Ron Lieberman, Lieberman Photography Inc.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like this: Like Loading...