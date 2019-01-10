Faces & Places: JARC’s Masters of Illusion Fundraiser

More than 1,600 guests enjoyed a magical evening Nov. 8 at JARC’s 38th annual fall fundraiser, “Masters of Illusion ‘Believe the Impossible’ Live Tour,” at Orchestra Hall in Detroit.

JARC Board Member Dani Gillman and her husband, Ben Chutz, of Bloomfield Hills chaired the event. “While basic expenses are covered by the state, JARC relies on the generous support of our donors to provide so many other things that make life worth living. The kindness of our donors turns our JARC houses into beautiful homes,” they said.

The performance included nationally renowned magicians Michael Turco, Jonathan Pendragon and Bill Cook, who performed perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy and jaw-dropping grand illusions.

Other highlights included a pre-glow and after-glow catered by Quality Kosher Catering and the premiere of JARC’s newest video, featuring true JARC love stories, produced by Exxodus Pictures.

www.jarc.org

Photos by Brett Mountain

