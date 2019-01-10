FJA Hopes for Banner Season

The path is clear for the Frankel Jewish Academy boys basketball team.

If the Jaguars can win their final five Catholic League Intersectional No. 2 games, they’ll win the division championship.

“We want to put up a division championship banner in our gym. That’s our goal,” said second-year FJA coach Michael Marek. “The only other banner up there is from the division championship in the 2008-2009 season. That’s it.”

FJA got off to a great start this season, winning six of seven games including a huge 56-49 victory Dec. 18 over division rival Riverview Gabriel Richard.

Then came three straight losses to end 2018, leaving the Jaguars with a 6-4 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the division, tied for second place with Clarkston Everest, a game behind Gabriel Richard (5-1).

“Humbled, but motivated,” Marek said about the team’s reaction to the losing streak, which includes losing to Everest by 11 points and losing twice in a holiday tournament at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian with only seven of 12 players available because of family obligations.

FJA’s reduced roster battled Macomb Lutheran North (55-45) and Livonia Clarenceville (44-43) at Oakland Christian but couldn’t get wins.

“I always say you either win a game or learn from it,” Marek said. “We learned from those losses.”

The group pulled out one of the program’s most important wins in years last month when it knocked off visiting Gabriel Richard.

“We had a ‘whiteout’ night and the gym was packed,” Marek said. “It was great to see so many fans cheering us on.”

FJA led Gabriel Richard by 16 points in the third quarter, but the visitors rallied and tied the game late in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars went back in front for good on consecutive three-pointers by Ryan Otis.

Otis, a 6-foot-4 center often goes head-to-head with taller players. As a lefthander, he’s dangerous on the wings.

Point guard Noah Schlussel runs the FJA offense, and three other seniors play key roles for the Jaguars: guards Zack Seiferheld and Jordan Salesin and forward Jacob Klein, a tough defender.

Junior forward Ethan Mostyn is the Jaguars’ leading rebounder, and junior Will Bloomberg is a jack-of-all-trades, playing wherever he is needed.

The coach was optimistic at the end of last season that this could a division championship year for FJA because the team finished 10-10 in 2017-2018 and lost only one senior, Dylan Backalar, to graduation.

He came back to FJA — along with former Jaguars star Dylan Bressler, who scored more than 1,300 points in four years — for a pre-season practice Nov. 25 with the current team and three of Marek’s former Catholic Youth Organization players from St. John Neumann Catholic in Canton.

Backalar is a freshman at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and a student manager for the basketball team there. ■

FJA Boys Basketball Roster

Seniors: Ryan Otis, Noah Schlussel, Jacob Klein, Jordan Salesin, Zack Seiferheld; juniors: Ethan Mostyn, Will Bloomberg, Rafie Iframiov, Mitch Blackman; sophomores: Jeremey Jenkins, Brandon Gladstone; and freshman Caleb Kleinfeldt.

By Steve Stein Contributing Writer

Like this: Like Loading...